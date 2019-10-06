PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,792.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $22,792.00 and $154.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

