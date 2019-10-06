Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Cap of $225,417.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $225,417.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

