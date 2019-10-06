Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,306.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $317,800.00 and $19,306.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

