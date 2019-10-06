Polybius Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00011059 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and Livecoin. Polybius has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $5,428.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

