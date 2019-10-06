PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0066

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $3,113.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,934.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.02170833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.02803702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00690610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00696130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00453350 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,787,746 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

