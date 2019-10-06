Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,761,000 after buying an additional 785,974 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,252.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 824,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 789,924 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE PFG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $57,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock worth $872,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

