Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. JMP Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. 737,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $103,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,297,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 405,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 309,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,832,000 after buying an additional 256,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,931,000 after buying an additional 213,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.