ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 94,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.