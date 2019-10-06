Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,858. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 237,857 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,004,363.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 139,761 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $67,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.