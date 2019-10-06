Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRVB. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 488,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,397. The firm has a market cap of $286.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 5.79. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashleigh Palmer bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,050 shares of company stock worth $471,002. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

