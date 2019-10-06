Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.87. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

