PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $64.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the highest is $64.76 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $53.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $307.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $321.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $380.53 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $389.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 669,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,475. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.