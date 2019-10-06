Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $101,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,361,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock worth $3,535,381. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129,724 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,303,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,758,000 after purchasing an additional 136,854 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

