Pura Price Tops $0.0004 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Pura coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pura has traded down 68.4% against the dollar. Pura has a total market cap of $71,050.00 and $450.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007664 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 183,006,690 coins and its circulating supply is 176,224,196 coins. The official website for Pura is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

