Pure (PUREX) Reaches One Day Volume of $38.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Pure has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $2,857.00 and $38.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00879275 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.