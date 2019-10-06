Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Purple Innovation an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 29,979 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,427.38. Insiders bought a total of 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,885. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.