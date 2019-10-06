PutinCoin Hits Market Cap of $71,630.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $71,630.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00033544 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00072324 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001533 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00130941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,009.62 or 1.00186139 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003270 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000625 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 865,376,626 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

