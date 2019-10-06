Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of PXS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.