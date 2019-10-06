Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.04.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 524,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,914,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,966.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,762 shares of company stock worth $23,936,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 82.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

