QASH Hits Market Capitalization of $24.24 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. QASH has a market cap of $24.24 million and $189,354.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00191608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01035374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, GOPAX, Huobi, EXX, Gate.io, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

