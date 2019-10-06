Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of QIWI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 366,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.03. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 143.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 247.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

