QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 260,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 93.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 381,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

