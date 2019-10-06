Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Earns Buy Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $204.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $152.42. 63,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,107. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.