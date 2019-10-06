Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.19, approximately 425,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 155,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

QTRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $545.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $49,159.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,336 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $72,658.08. Insiders have sold a total of 105,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Quanterix by 3,159.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

