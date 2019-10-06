Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $336,334.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021246 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.02231286 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000699 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,262,453 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

