Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qudian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 7,348,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,479. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Qudian by 47.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.