Qudian (NYSE:QD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 7,348,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. TT International acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,828,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qudian by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 278,115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Qudian by 1,111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,320 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,155,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

