Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QUMU. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

QUMU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Qumu had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

