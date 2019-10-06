Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 834,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,945,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,976,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,019,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 372,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.