Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 409,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,982. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Radius Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 710,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 596.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $222,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 104.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.