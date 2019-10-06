Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 727,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $6,639,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $35,554,001 over the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.