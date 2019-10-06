Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Randolph Bancorp worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.