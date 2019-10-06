Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Achieves $686,152.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $686,152.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00191943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01031845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,649,728,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,828,140,871 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

