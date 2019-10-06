Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 102,716 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

