Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

RJF traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 763,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,762. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other Raymond James news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Raymond James by 78.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 944.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

