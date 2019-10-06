Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 453,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

