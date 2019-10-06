RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RICK. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

RICK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 75,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 73.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.9% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 102.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 122.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.