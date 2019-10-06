RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 75,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,870. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

