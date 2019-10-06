Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

NYSE:RLH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 147,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.89. Red Lion Hotels has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

