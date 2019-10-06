Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 40,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

