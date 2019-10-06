Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RDVT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,945. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

