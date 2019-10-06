Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 185.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,735. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

