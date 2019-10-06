Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,372,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780,729. The firm has a market cap of $274.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

