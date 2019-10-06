Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 318 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.28. 4,297,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

