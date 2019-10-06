Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RBZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Reebonz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 148,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,853. Reebonz has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reebonz during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

