RefToken Market Capitalization Tops $254,177.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, RefToken has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. RefToken has a market cap of $254,177.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038285 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.05448817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

