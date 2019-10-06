Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $87.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

