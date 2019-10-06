Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded Regenxbio from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 530,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,346. Regenxbio has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,991.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $742,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,916,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock worth $2,183,662. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.