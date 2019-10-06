Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of RGS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 200,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,961. The company has a market cap of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Regis has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regis by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 125,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Regis by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regis by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

