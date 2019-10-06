Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RGS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 200,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,961. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Regis has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 677.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

